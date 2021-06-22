Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83038,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52838,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,178816

