Fujiyama Spectra vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83044,986
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52842,500
RTO
01,275
Insurance
3,3021,211
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,178966

