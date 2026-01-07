In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Spectra Price starts at Rs. 51,528 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Spectra has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Spectra vs Dio Comparison