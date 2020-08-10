Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSpectra vs Activa 6G

Fujiyama Spectra vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52875,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
3,3025,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1781,888

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes