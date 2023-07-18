Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹74,491*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83088,523
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52874,491
RTO
06,459
Insurance
3,3027,573
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1781,902

