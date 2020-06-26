Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra vs Gemopai Miso

In 2024 Fujiyama Spectra or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83044,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52844,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,178945

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
