Fujiyama Spectra vs Fujiyama Vespar

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra or Fujiyama Vespar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
44
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83064,506
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52861,050
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3023,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1781,386

