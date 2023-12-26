In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less