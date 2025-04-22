In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Spectra Pro vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spectra pro
|Sport
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 54,384
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-