In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at 52,915 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
