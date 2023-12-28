Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport 63 Mid
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73283,148
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38471,990
RTO
05,039
Insurance
3,3486,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,787

