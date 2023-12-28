In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less