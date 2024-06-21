HT Auto
Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Spectra Pro vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spectra pro Mitra
BrandFujiyamaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 54,384₹ 73,999
Range80-90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1725 mm-
Height
1080 mm-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg58 kg
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree10 degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.3 Kwh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73282,026
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38473,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
3,3482,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,763

