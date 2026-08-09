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Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Spectra Pro vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spectra pro Sa 2000
BrandFujiyamaStella Automobili
Price₹ 54,384₹ 86,000
Range80-90 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.3 Kwh-
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1725 mm1980 mm
Height
1080 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg-
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
695 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80-90 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph70 kmph
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years2.3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.3 Kwh-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73289,861
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38486,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3483,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,931

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