In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Spectra Pro vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spectra pro
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 54,384
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours