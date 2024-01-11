Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73261,990
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38461,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,332

