Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSpectra Pro vs Optima LA

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Hero Electric Optima LA

In 2024 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA
STD
₹47,490*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73244,990
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38444,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,240967

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric achieved the 4 lakh production mark in 2 years since operations began at the end of 2021
    Ola Electric hits new production milestone of 4 lakh units ahead of IPO launch
    2 Jan 2024
    Petrol pumps in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab saw long queues on Tuesday as rush to fill up tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against new Hit and Run accident law.
    Truck drivers’ protest trigger fuel shortage fear, people rush to buy petrol, diesel
    2 Jan 2024
    Two-wheeler and four wheeler owners throng to get their tank full amid fear of fuel shortage due to the strike called by the truck drivers against the new hit and run law. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
    New Hit and Run law to be revised: Centre steps back after truck drivers’ protest
    3 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     