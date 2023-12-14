In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less