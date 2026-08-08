In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Spectra Pro vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spectra pro
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 54,384
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-