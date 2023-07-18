Saved Articles

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2023 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
₹47,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73262,919
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38451,900
RTO
04,401
Insurance
3,3484,713
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,352

