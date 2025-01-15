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Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Hero Destini 125

In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Spectra Pro vs Destini 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spectra pro Destini 125
BrandFujiyamaHero
Price₹ 54,384₹ 80,450
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-59 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.3 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fujiyama Spectra Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Length
1725 mm1862 mm
Height
1080 mm1125 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg115 kg
Saddle Height
735 mm770 mm
Width
695 mm697 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80-90 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.3 Kwh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73293,143
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38480,450
RTO
06,436
Insurance
3,3486,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2402,002
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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