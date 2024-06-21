HT Auto
Spectra Pro vs Ryder SuperMax

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Fujiyama Spectra Pro or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spectra Pro up to 80-90 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Spectra Pro vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spectra pro Ryder supermax
BrandFujiyamaGemopai
Price₹ 54,384₹ 79,999
Range80-90 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
NoYes
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1725 mm1800 mm
Height
1080 mm1060 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg80 kg
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
695 mm650 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree20 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.3 Kwh36 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73283,893
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38479,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3483,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,803

