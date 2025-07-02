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Fujiyama Ozone vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Ozone vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Rayzr 125
BrandFujiyamaYamaha
Price₹ 79,999₹ 74,960
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Left View
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Specification
Length
1900 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg99 kg
Height
1175 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm785 mm
Width
710 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph91 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Sports-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,70086,928
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99974,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
4,7015,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8201,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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