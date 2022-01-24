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Fujiyama Ozone vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Ozone vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Fzs 25
BrandFujiyamaYamaha
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Seat
Headlight
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Specification
Length
1900 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg154 kg
Height
1175 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
710 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Sports-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED ProjectorYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,7001,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,70110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8203,546

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