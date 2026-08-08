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Fujiyama Ozone vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Ozone vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Vxl 125
BrandFujiyamaVespa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Length
1900 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg115 kg
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Sports-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LithiumLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,7001,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,30,951
RTO
010,476
Insurance
4,7017,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8203,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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