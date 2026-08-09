hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesOzone vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Fujiyama Ozone vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ozone vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandFujiyamaVespa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Mirror View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1900 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg115 kg
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Sports-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LithiumLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,7001,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,7013,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8203,254

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers