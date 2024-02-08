In 2024 Fujiyama Ozone or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Fujiyama Ozone or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 99,918 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ozone up to 140 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Ozone vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Iqube electric Brand Fujiyama TVS Price ₹ 99,918 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 140 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5 Hours