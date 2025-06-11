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HomeCompare BikesOzone vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Fujiyama Ozone vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Ozone vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandFujiyamaTVS
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight
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Specification
Length
1900 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg152 kg
Height
1175 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph127 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Riding Modes
SportsRain,Sports,Urban
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lithium-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,7001,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
4,70111,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8203,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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