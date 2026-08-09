hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesOzone vs RV400

Fujiyama Ozone vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ozone up to 140 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Ozone vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Rv400
BrandFujiyamaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh-
Charging Time5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1900 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm215 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg108 kg
Height
1175 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
710 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km150 km
Max Speed
70 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start
Motor Power
3700 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube SpringMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
SportsEco, Normal and Sport
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,7001,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,7015,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8203,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers