In 2023 Fujiyama Ozone or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at 99,918 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ozone up to 140 km/charge and the S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.