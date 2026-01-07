In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ozone vs Shine Comparison