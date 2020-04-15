HT Auto
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹99,918*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,97491,752
Ex-Showroom Price
99,91878,920
RTO
06,814
Insurance
5,0566,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2561,972

