Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|Continious Power
|1600
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|3700 W
|-
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,04,974
|₹1,24,935
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹99,918
|₹1,07,490
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,599
|Insurance
|₹5,056
|₹8,846
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,256
|₹2,685