In 2023 Fujiyama Ozone or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at 99,918 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.