In 2023 Fujiyama Ozone or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,In 2023 Fujiyama Ozone or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at 99,918 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at 75,141 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours.
Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less