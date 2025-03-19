In 2026 Fujiyama Ozone or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Ozone has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ozone vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ozone
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-