Fujiyama Ozone vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Fujiyama Ozone or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Ozone Price starts at Rs. 99,918 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ozone up to 140 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Ozone vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ozone Ryder supermax
BrandFujiyamaGemopai
Price₹ 99,918₹ 79,999
Range140 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
STD
₹99,918*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
16001600 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3700 W2.7 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1900 mm1800 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg80 kg
Height
1175 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
710 mm650 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Sports-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LithiumLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,97483,893
Ex-Showroom Price
99,91879,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,0563,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2561,803

      News