Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Flycon T3 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2023 Flycon T3 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2000 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,15,000
RTO
7,1999,200
Insurance
2,5643,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,739

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Nissan Z GT500 race car
    Nissan Z GT500 race car breaks cover, will compete in 2022 Super GT Series
    5 Dec 2021
    All-new Nissan Z sports car
    All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series
    30 May 2022
    2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (L) and Heritage Edition (R)
    Ford Mustang family grows with Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, Coastal Edition
    14 Nov 2021
    The modification of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 helped the car to win the drag race against Tesla Model S Plaid. (Image: Youtube/Drag racing and Car Stuff)
    Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won the race against the world's quickest car: Video
    28 Jul 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     