Flycon T3 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.