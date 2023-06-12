In 2023 Flycon T3 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon T3 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at 72,065 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less