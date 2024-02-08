Saved Articles

Flycon T3 vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2024 Flycon T3 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

T3 vs iQube Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T3 Iqube electric
BrandFlyconTVS
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range70-180 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.5 Hours
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,23,076
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,17,422
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5645,654
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,645

