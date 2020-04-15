Saved Articles

Flycon T3 vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2023 Flycon T3 or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76268,106
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99968,106
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,463

