Flycon T3 vs M2GO X1

In 2023 Flycon T3 or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2000 W2020 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76294,500
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99994,500
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,031

