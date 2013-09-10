In 2023 Flycon T3 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon T3 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at 78,920 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 51.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less