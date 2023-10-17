Saved Articles

Flycon T3 vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,20,214
RTO
7,1999,617
Insurance
2,5649,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,985

