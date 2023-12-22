In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at 65,740 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less