Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesT3 vs Maestro Edge 125

Flycon T3 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76286,042
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99971,850
RTO
7,1996,048
Insurance
2,5645,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,849

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes