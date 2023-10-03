In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Flycon T3 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at 62,750 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less