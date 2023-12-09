Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesT3 vs Drive Plus

Flycon T3 vs GT Force Drive Plus

In 2023 Flycon T3 or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2000 W1200 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4-5 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,03,215
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5644,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,307

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    A sign warns motorists as they approach a sobriety checkpoint in Ohio. US auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving.
    No more drunk driving? US may soon force carmakers to install anti-drunk driving technology in vehicles
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
    20 Jul 2021
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    15 Dec 2020
    View all
     