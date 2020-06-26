Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesT3 vs Astrid Lite

Flycon T3 vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 Flycon T3 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2000 W1100-2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76279,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99979,999
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,719

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News