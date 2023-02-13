In 2023 Flycon Grove or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2023 Flycon Grove or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less