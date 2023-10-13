In 2023 Flycon Grove or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Flycon Grove or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 80 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less