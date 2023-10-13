Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs YObykes Yo Drift

In 2023 Flycon Grove or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72551,000
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62951,000
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,096

