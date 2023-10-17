Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,7251,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
74,6291,04,700
RTO
5,9708,909
Insurance
2,1266,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,620

